Power Up the Pantry targets food insecurity across Eastern Kentucky

By Buddy Forbes
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 8:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - People from across the region pulled up, stepped up and helped ‘Power Up the Pantry’ Thursday as WYMT, Kentucky Power, and God’s Pantry Food Bank partnered to collect donations for food pantries across the region.

The event, with drop-off sites in Hazard, Prestonsburg, Pikeville, and Ashland, collected non-perishable items, toiletries, and monetary donations to re-stock the area pantries and lend a helping hand to people in need.

“We’ve always heard that it’s more precious to give than to receive and in this particular case it really is,” said Linda Bevins with Kentucky Power. “These people are our friends, they’re our neighbors, they’re even our families.”

According to organizers, the timing of the food drive is perfect as it comes on the cusp of a spike in the COVID-19 pandemic.

”When we raised all of this money a few years ago, COVID, we never even heard of COVID at that time. And there is such a great need right now,” said Bevins.

Bevins was in Pikeville where organizers set up at the Appalachian Wireless Arena for the day, allowing people to drop their donations off on Main Street. And event that was all about partnerships.

“When we have drives like this and partnerships, there’s a lot of agencies that we work with to get the food to where it’s needed most,” said Dwan Carey with God’s Pantry.

Carey said it is about being a connection point for the people of Eastern Kentucky.

“A lot of times, the difficulty lies within transportation. Actually making sure that we shorten that line between the food and the people that need it,” said Carey.

According to Carey, seeing support for the event is even more of a reason to keep going at full power.

“There’s a lot going on in the world it’s not so great. And then, when we see people really going out of their way to take care of each other,” Carey said. “It’s encouraging. It kind of keeps us going.”

