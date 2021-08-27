Norton Healthcare hospitals reverse course, loosen requirements for visitors

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two hours after issuing a requirement that visitors be masked and vaccinated, Norton Healthcare has softened its stance.

A statement from a Norton spokeswoman said, “As we have for many months, we encourage everyone to get the COVID-19 vaccine, but it is not a requirement of our visitor policy at this time.”

The statement gave no reason for the quick change.

Norton’s policy can read on its website.

Below is more information from Norton:

Important Information for All Visitors

All visitors must be 18 or older, unless a special exception is granted.

When rotating visitors for a patient, anyone not in a patient room is required to the leave the facility.

Anyone who is ill is asked to not visit or accompany patients.

If a visitor displays unsafe, threatening or aggressive behavior, or impedes care, intentionally or not, appropriate measures will be taken to protect our patients and staff.

Adult Inpatient Facilities

All adult hospital inpatients, except those in isolation, may have one visitor at a time, age 18 or older, 24/7.

During labor and delivery, maternity patients may have two support persons, ages 18 or older, and a properly credentialed doula.

Labor and delivery patients, outside of the delivery, may have two visitors ages 18 or older.

For patients in isolation: One designated visitor, age 18 or older, for most isolation patients, including those in COVID-19 isolation. No visitor for patients with COVID-19 who are on “continuous” aerosolizing therapies, including BiPAP, Vapotherm and ventilator. All visitors must strictly follow personal protective equipment (PPE) guidelines and must stay in the patient’s room throughout the visit. All visitors must leave the room during any aerosolizing procedures.



Find a Norton location near you.

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.