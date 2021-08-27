Norton Healthcare hospitals reverse course, loosen requirements for visitors
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 9:47 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two hours after issuing a requirement that visitors be masked and vaccinated, Norton Healthcare has softened its stance.
A statement from a Norton spokeswoman said, “As we have for many months, we encourage everyone to get the COVID-19 vaccine, but it is not a requirement of our visitor policy at this time.”
The statement gave no reason for the quick change.
Below is more information from Norton:
Important Information for All Visitors
- All visitors must be 18 or older, unless a special exception is granted.
- When rotating visitors for a patient, anyone not in a patient room is required to the leave the facility.
- Anyone who is ill is asked to not visit or accompany patients.
- If a visitor displays unsafe, threatening or aggressive behavior, or impedes care, intentionally or not, appropriate measures will be taken to protect our patients and staff.
Adult Inpatient Facilities
- All adult hospital inpatients, except those in isolation, may have one visitor at a time, age 18 or older, 24/7.
- During labor and delivery, maternity patients may have two support persons, ages 18 or older, and a properly credentialed doula.
- Labor and delivery patients, outside of the delivery, may have two visitors ages 18 or older.
- For patients in isolation:
- One designated visitor, age 18 or older, for most isolation patients, including those in COVID-19 isolation. No visitor for patients with COVID-19 who are on “continuous” aerosolizing therapies, including BiPAP, Vapotherm and ventilator.
- All visitors must strictly follow personal protective equipment (PPE) guidelines and must stay in the patient’s room throughout the visit.
- All visitors must leave the room during any aerosolizing procedures.
