Advertisement

Norton Healthcare hospitals reverse course, loosen requirements for visitors

All visitors to all Norton hospitals are now required to wear masks and be vaccinated against...
All visitors to all Norton hospitals are now required to wear masks and be vaccinated against COVID-19.(Olivia Russell- WAVE 3)
By WAVE3.com Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 9:47 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two hours after issuing a requirement that visitors be masked and vaccinated, Norton Healthcare has softened its stance.

A statement from a Norton spokeswoman said, “As we have for many months, we encourage everyone to get the COVID-19 vaccine, but it is not a requirement of our visitor policy at this time.”

The statement gave no reason for the quick change.

Norton’s policy can read on its website.

Below is more information from Norton:

Important Information for All Visitors

  • All visitors must be 18 or older, unless a special exception is granted.
  • When rotating visitors for a patient, anyone not in a patient room is required to the leave the facility.
  • Anyone who is ill is asked to not visit or accompany patients.
  • If a visitor displays unsafe, threatening or aggressive behavior, or impedes care, intentionally or not, appropriate measures will be taken to protect our patients and staff.

Adult Inpatient Facilities

  • All adult hospital inpatients, except those in isolation, may have one visitor at a time, age 18 or older, 24/7.
  • During labor and delivery, maternity patients may have two support persons, ages 18 or older, and a properly credentialed doula.
  • Labor and delivery patients, outside of the delivery, may have two visitors ages 18 or older.
  • For patients in isolation:
    • One designated visitor, age 18 or older, for most isolation patients, including those in COVID-19 isolation. No visitor for patients with COVID-19 who are on “continuous” aerosolizing therapies, including BiPAP, Vapotherm and ventilator.
    • All visitors must strictly follow personal protective equipment (PPE) guidelines and must stay in the patient’s room throughout the visit.
    • All visitors must leave the room during any aerosolizing procedures.

Find a Norton location near you.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
Red and blue lights
Dispatch: One killed, another ‘seriously injured’ in Bell County crash
Gov. Beshear: Kentucky company to bring 200 new jobs to the state
Wayne County man arrested
Sheriff: Southern Kentucky man arrested on drug charges
‘They’re sick, they’re really sick,’ : Kentucky nurses take us inside COVID-19 ICU’s

Latest News

A man commented on mask mandates at a school board stripped down to his boxers to illustrate a...
Man takes off clothes while commenting on school mask mandate to make point
A group of firefighters stepped up for their coworker, hospitalized with COVID-19, by escorting...
Firefighters escort hospitalized coworker's daughter to first day of kindergarten
The Orange County, Fla., School Board voted to mandate masks for at least two months.
Masks mandates for Orange County, Fla., schools
A few weeks into the new school year, growing numbers of U.S. districts have halted in-person...
Kids testing positive for COVID-19 at highest levels since last winter
The former fitness coach spent two months in the hospital. He was intubated for 47 days and...
'I made a mistake': Colo. man hospitalized with COVID-19 regrets not getting vaccine