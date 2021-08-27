Advertisement

New vaccine incentives for W.Va. students to be announced

U.S. Secretary of Education to attend announcement Friday
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 7:16 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is set to announce a new incentive program to coax students to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

Gov. Justice will be joined by U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona and the West Virginia state Coronavirus Czar Clayton Marsh.

According to the Governor’s Office, Justice will reveal a back to school vaccination incentive program.

The state just completed the first round of the “Do it for Babydog” incentive program in which vaccinated individuals can register to win prizes.

Vaccinated West Virginians, ages 12 and older, can now register for the second ‘Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life’ vaccine sweepstakes by visiting doitforbabydog.wv.gov.

The student incentive announcement is schedule for 10:30 Friday morning during Governor Justice’s COVID update.

