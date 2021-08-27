New COVID-19 death reported in Wise County Thursday

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL/WYMT) — The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 74 new cases of COVID-19, three new hospitalizations and one new death related to the virus in the Southwest Virginia counties WYMT covers on Thursday.

New cases were reported in Buchanan, Dickenson, Lee and Wise County along with the City of Norton. One person was hospitalized in Lee County and two others were admitted in Wise County. The new death was reported in Wise County.

Below is a list of COVID-19 incident rates for several counties in Southwest Virginia in comparison with state rates from CBS affiliate WJHL.

Photo Courtesy: WJHL TV (WJHL)

Statewide, VDH reported 573,870 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 751,133.

VDH reports there have been 9,906 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

Here is the breakdown of cases in the counties we cover:

Buchanan County – 1,767 cases / 126 hospitalizations / 47 deaths (10 new cases)

Dickenson County – 1,091 cases / 48 hospitalizations / 19 deaths (7 new cases)

Lee County – 2,657 cases / 119 hospitalizations / 48 deaths (13 new cases, 1 new hospitalization)

Norton – 369 cases / 19 hospitalizations / 7 deaths (5 new cases)

Wise County – 3,765 cases / 195 hospitalizations / 109 deaths (39 new cases, 2 new hospitalizations, 1 new death)