Louisville coach Chris Mack suspended six games without pay

will miss non-conference games from Nov. 8-27
RAW VIDEO: Kent Taylor goes one-on-one with UofL Coach Chris Mack
By Steve Moss
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - The University of Louisville announced on Friday it had suspended men’s basketball coach Chris Mack without pay for six games this upcoming season.

In a statement, the university concluded that while Mack was a victim of an extortion attempt by former assistant coach Gino Gaudio, Mack “failed to follow University guidelines, policies and procedures in handling the matter.”

The school’s statement also says the suspension of Mack is “unrelated to the extortion attempt itself and the ongoing NCAA process.” Mack is prohibited from having any contact with the men’s basketball coaching staff and players during the suspension. He will forfeit approximately $221,000 due to the suspension.

Mack will miss games beginning Nov. 8, including the Cardinals’ two games in the Bahamas.

