Junior’s Hibachi holds fundraiser for WYMT’s Brandon Robinson

Junior’s Hibachi set up shop in the Lowe’s parking lot in Hazard, and people were eager to stop by and contribute.(none)
By Chas Jenkins
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Junior’s Hibachi is holding a fundraising event to help with the medical expenses of our own, Brandon Robinson.

Junior’s Hibachi set up shop in the Lowe’s parking lot in Hazard until 6 p.m. or until food runs out.

In late July, Brandon announced that a brain tumor had returned.

After flying to Tampa, FL to meet with Dr. Michael Vogelbaum, a surgery was scheduled for September 1st to have the tumor removed.

Dr. Vogelbaum performed Brandon’s original surgery at the Cleveland Clinic during his first battle with brain cancer.

100% of the profit from Friday’s fundraiser is being donated to Brandon’s medical expenses.

