Junior’s Hibachi holds fundraiser for WYMT’s Brandon Robinson

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Junior’s Hibachi is holding a fundraising event to help with the medical expenses of our own, Brandon Robinson.

Junior’s Hibachi set up shop in the Lowe’s parking lot in Hazard until 6 p.m. or until food runs out.

In late July, Brandon announced that a brain tumor had returned.

After flying to Tampa, FL to meet with Dr. Michael Vogelbaum, a surgery was scheduled for September 1st to have the tumor removed.

Dr. Vogelbaum performed Brandon’s original surgery at the Cleveland Clinic during his first battle with brain cancer.

100% of the profit from Friday’s fundraiser is being donated to Brandon’s medical expenses.

