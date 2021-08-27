Advertisement

Jenkins celebrates its Homecoming Days

(Buddy Forbes)
(Buddy Forbes)
By Buddy Forbes
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 7:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Jenkins Homecoming Days Festival kicked off on Friday, and people from all over the community were invited out to enjoy food, fun, and festivities.

The event was canceled last year because of the pandemic, so people were eager to celebrate in 2021.

“It’s really exciting being able to come back again to the festival. Enjoy the kids. I didn’t know how much I actually did miss them until I started painting today, so I’d love to see their little faces when I actually turn into the face as I paint.”

Hand sanitizer and other safety precautions were in place as people filled the streets of Jenkins.

The festival continues on Saturday with a number of music acts, and organizers encourage everyone to stop by.

