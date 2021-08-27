Hot weekend ahead, tropical remnants possible next week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The summer heat will carry us into the weekend, but some big changes could be on the way as early as next week.

Today and Tonight

After a little fog this morning, it will be yet another hot day in the mountains. Temperatures will soar to around the 90-degree mark under a mix of sun and clouds. Some spotty chances for showers and storms will be around, mainly in the afternoon, but the good news is that it looks most of the action will be out of here in time for Friday night football.

Look for partly cloudy skies overnight with lows only dropping to around 70.

Weekend Forecast

Both weekend days look very similar with a mix of sun and clouds, scattered chances for showers and storms, and of course, summer heat. Highs for the last weekend of August will top out close to or just above 90 with lows dropping into the low 70s.

Extended Forecast

The new work and school week starts out similar to the weekend, with partly cloudy skies and chances for storms in the heat of the day for Monday. Highs will again approach 90 in spots.

After Monday, the forecast could take a sharp turn. As of now, the long-range models have the then remnants of what is expected to become Hurricane Ida in the next day or so to work their way toward our region. While the models are not in complete consensus at this point, they have those remnants coming close enough to us, or in one case, right over us, that I am concerned about the potential for heavy rain which will lead to possible flooding across our entire region.

Now, that being said, there is still plenty of time for things to change. Evan and Cameron will be keeping you posted every step of the way. This is just a heads up to stay weather aware early next week.

Have a great weekend!

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.