Hot and humid with more spotty storms this weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It has been a rather torrid stretch to start the work week around here with plenty of heat and humidity and only spotty storms to cool us off. Unfortunately, a similar forecast looks to be in store for the weekend.

Tonight through the Weekend

This evening looks to feature more of what the last two evenings brought us: hot and steamy weather with only a small storm chance to cool us off. If you do happen to get under a storm, you could see some heavy rain and that could lead to minor high water issues if they don’t move fast. Otherwise, we’ll continue to see mostly clear to partly cloudy skies overnight with some patchy fog around the area. Overnight lows stay in the low 70s.

Saturday and Sunday look to feature very similar weather, with only a small chance for an afternoon pop-up storm. Otherwise, things stay hot and steamy with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s under a mix of sun and clouds. And like today, any storms could contain some heavy rain at times.

All Eyes on the Tropics Next Week

The weather community is abuzz with the formation of Ida last evening in the Gulf of Mexico. And believe it or not, this has implications on our forecast. The current track of Ida has the storm making landfall sometime this weekend along the Louisiana Gulf Coast. Should this indeed come to pass, we could see more heavy rain enter the picture as we head into the middle of the week.

After a hot, humid, and mostly dry Monday, we could be looking at a cooldown with an increase in rain chances by Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs look to be near 90° Monday, falling back into the upper 70s and low 80s by midweek. It’s something we’re keeping a very close eye on.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.