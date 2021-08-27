Governor Beshear announces more than 4,800 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced more than 4,800 new cases of COVID-19 across the Commonwealth on Friday.

Specifically, the Governor announced 4,815 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the statewide total to 562,623.

1,529 of Friday’s new cases were children 18 and younger. 2,129 Kentuckians remain hospitalized (an increase of 14 since Thursday) with 592 in the ICU (an increase of 2 since Thursday). 349 patients remain on a ventilator (an increase of 4 since Thursday).

Gov. Beshear also announced 18 new deaths on Friday, bringing the state’s death toll to 7,685.

As of Friday, all 120 counties across the state are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map. Clay County is still leading the state with an incidence rate of 259.9 per 100,000 people.

The state’s positivity rate climbed to 13.33%, making it the 61st consecutive day with an increase in the positivity rate.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

You can find the latest COVID-19 incidence rate map here.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.