Advertisement

Governor Beshear announces more than 4,800 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday

Gov. Andy Beshear
Gov. Andy Beshear(WYMT)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced more than 4,800 new cases of COVID-19 across the Commonwealth on Friday.

Specifically, the Governor announced 4,815 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the statewide total to 562,623.

1,529 of Friday’s new cases were children 18 and younger. 2,129 Kentuckians remain hospitalized (an increase of 14 since Thursday) with 592 in the ICU (an increase of 2 since Thursday). 349 patients remain on a ventilator (an increase of 4 since Thursday).

Gov. Beshear also announced 18 new deaths on Friday, bringing the state’s death toll to 7,685.

As of Friday, all 120 counties across the state are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map. Clay County is still leading the state with an incidence rate of 259.9 per 100,000 people.

The state’s positivity rate climbed to 13.33%, making it the 61st consecutive day with an increase in the positivity rate.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

You can find the latest COVID-19 incidence rate map here.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
Red and blue lights
Dispatch: One killed, another ‘seriously injured’ in Bell County crash
Gov. Beshear: Kentucky company to bring 200 new jobs to the state
Wayne County man arrested
Sheriff: Southern Kentucky man arrested on drug charges
‘They’re sick, they’re really sick,’ : Kentucky nurses take us inside COVID-19 ICU’s

Latest News

Dr. Nancy Cade has been living with a compromised immune system during the pandemic, and is...
Third dose gives hope to immunocompromised
“Anytime you have to use NTI days, it’s always a difficult decision because you know this year...
Pressure mounting for additional days of NTI
Per KHSAA's website, nearly two dozen high school football games were cancelled across Kentucky.
Week 2 of high school football brings several more COVID-19 cancellations across Kentucky
Emergency Disaster Services is a small company in Lexington that helps during the worst of...
Lexington-based Emergency Disaster Services helping with COVID-19 relief in the south