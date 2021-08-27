Gov. Beshear: First virtual Kentucky Victim Assistance Academy held this week

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - On Friday, Governor Andy Beshear and Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet Secretary Kerry Harvey thanked new victim assistance providers.

44 new and aspiring public servants attended a 15-hour virtual Kentucky Victim Assistance Academy (KVAA) that was held this week.

The academy was held over a five-day period and helped attendees improve their victim services.

“Thank you to all of the individuals who rose to the challenge and chose to attend KVAA to receive additional training and education so that they could better understand a victim’s experience and the trauma that follows,” said Gov. Beshear. “By working together as one, Kentucky will strengthen the ability of our commonwealth to recognize, respect and respond to the needs and experiences of crime victims.”

KVAA aims to create a community foundation that gives framework to support Kentucky’s crime victim advocacy groups.

“Victims of violent crime have faced horrific events most of us cannot even imagine, and it is imperative that as a state we are equipped with the resources needed to transform the lives of Kentucky’s survivors,” said Secretary Harvey.

The goals of the KVAA are:

Promoting excellence in services to victims;

Creating a community of practice among participants and KVAA alumni; and

Assisting professionals in maintaining and enhancing sustainable practices.

