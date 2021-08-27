Advertisement

Gov. Beshear: First virtual Kentucky Victim Assistance Academy held this week

(Governor Andy Beshear)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - On Friday, Governor Andy Beshear and Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet Secretary Kerry Harvey thanked new victim assistance providers.

44 new and aspiring public servants attended a 15-hour virtual Kentucky Victim Assistance Academy (KVAA) that was held this week.

The academy was held over a five-day period and helped attendees improve their victim services.

“Thank you to all of the individuals who rose to the challenge and chose to attend KVAA to receive additional training and education so that they could better understand a victim’s experience and the trauma that follows,” said Gov. Beshear. By working together as one, Kentucky will strengthen the ability of our commonwealth to recognize, respect and respond to the needs and experiences of crime victims.”

KVAA aims to create a community foundation that gives framework to support Kentucky’s crime victim advocacy groups.

“Victims of violent crime have faced horrific events most of us cannot even imagine, and it is imperative that as a state we are equipped with the resources needed to transform the lives of Kentucky’s survivors,” said Secretary Harvey.

The goals of the KVAA are:

  • Promoting excellence in services to victims;
  • Creating a community of practice among participants and KVAA alumni; and
  • Assisting professionals in maintaining and enhancing sustainable practices.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
Red and blue lights
Dispatch: One killed, another ‘seriously injured’ in Bell County crash
Gov. Beshear: Kentucky company to bring 200 new jobs to the state
Wayne County man arrested
Sheriff: Southern Kentucky man arrested on drug charges
‘They’re sick, they’re really sick,’ : Kentucky nurses take us inside COVID-19 ICU’s

Latest News

Emergency Disaster Services is a small company in Lexington that helps during the worst of...
Lexington-based Emergency Disaster Services helping with COVID-19 relief in the south
Pike County native survives COVID-19
“I would cry to God” : Pike County Native survives battle with COVID-19 after more than 70 days on ventilator
Junior’s Hibachi set up shop in the Lowe’s parking lot in Hazard, and people were eager to stop...
Junior’s Hibachi holds fundraiser for WYMT’s Brandon Robinson
The USDA has updated their relief program to help more farmers. (WHSV)
USDA assists those affected by flooding in Tennessee