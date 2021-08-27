Advertisement

Gov. Beshear to announce final winner in “Shot at a Million” contest Friday

Shot at a Million
Shot at a Million(https://govstatus.egov.com/shot-at-a-million-home)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 12:45 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear will announce the winner of the third and final “Shot at a Million” drawing on Friday.

He will also announce five new winners of a full scholarship to the Kentucky public college, university, trade or technical school of their choice.

The announcement will be at 12:30 p.m. in the Kentucky State Capitol.

We will carry it live on the WYMT Facebook page and here on the website.

