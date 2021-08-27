Gov. Beshear to announce final winner in “Shot at a Million” contest Friday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear will announce the winner of the third and final “Shot at a Million” drawing on Friday.

He will also announce five new winners of a full scholarship to the Kentucky public college, university, trade or technical school of their choice.

The announcement will be at 12:30 p.m. in the Kentucky State Capitol.

The announcement will be at 12:30 p.m. in the Kentucky State Capitol.

