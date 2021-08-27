Advertisement

Friday’s Oak Ridge Boys concert at Mountain Arts Center postponed

EXCLUSIVE: Oak Ridge Boys talk before 43rd consecutive Kentucky State Fair appearance
By WYMT News Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 11:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Due to a surge in COVID-19 cases nationwide, the Oak Ridge Boys have postponed their Friday tour date at the Mountain Arts Center in Prestonsburg.

The postponement was announced late Thursday evening on the Mountain Arts Center Facebook page.

“We pray for America as once again we are going through some tough times,” said Oak Ridge Boys singer Joe Bonsall. “Our sincere apologies to those who will be inconvenienced and disappointed over the next two weeks. We will be actively working to reschedule these dates. And, while we are disappointed as well, we are confident that we are doing the right thing at this time.”

In addition to the Prestonsburg date, they are postponing stops in Liberty, NC; Bensalem, PA; Syracuse, NY; Orem, UT; Putallup, WA; and Grande Ronde, OR. The tour is set to resume on September 16 in Oklahoma City.

The Mountain Arts Center encourages people to stay tuned to their social media pages for more details and updates on when a new date could be re-scheduled.

