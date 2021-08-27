Advertisement

FEMA sends strike teams to help with COVID-19 surge in Eastern Kentucky

Some ambulance services across the Commonwealth are getting help with the surge in COVID-19...
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Some ambulance services across the Commonwealth are getting help with the surge in COVID-19 cases.

FEMA is sending strike teams to several Eastern Kentucky communities to help transfer patients with COVID-19.

As hospitals across Eastern Kentucky reach capacity, Somerset-Pulaski County EMS is one service that is feeling the brunt of the pandemic.

The service frequently receives calls to transfer patients from one hospital to the next. Sometimes, those transfers can take up to six hours.

The extended time away means the local EMS crew is stretched thin and could have trouble responding to other 9-1-1 calls.

Steven Eubank, the local EMS director in Somerset, says the strike teams will help their county tremendously.

“If we are delayed in the transfer then that causes an increase in the wait times for emergency patients in the ER. We saw our wait times in the ER increase, and we have been taking transfers all over the state and into Tennessee as well,” Eubank said.

FEMA dispatched five strike teams to Somerset to help the local EMS crew and plans to stick around for 30 days.

Similar teams in Louisville and Prestonsburg could expand to help in nearby cities.

