Early results: Johnson & Johnson vaccine more effective after booster

By Zak Hawke
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Study of the Johnson & Johnson single dose vaccine continues.

Recent results suggest that a single dose produces a strong immune system response that lasts around eight months. Company officials say a booster shot produces even better results.

The booster shot is not approved yet, but may see FDA review soon with the Pfizer two dose regimen fully approved.

Kentucky River District Public Health Director, Scott Lockard, explained why the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is behind the other vaccines in approvals.

”Remember, the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines were approved with the Emergency Use Authorization before the Johnson and Johnson vaccine,” he said.

More information will be released in the coming weeks concerning the full approval of the Moderna 2 dose regimen and booster shots for all of the vaccines.

