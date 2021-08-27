Advertisement

Dispatch: One killed, another ‘seriously injured’ in Bell County crash

Red and blue lights
Red and blue lights(Associated Press)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 10:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FOURMILE, Ky. (WYMT) - Officers with Bell County Dispatch tell WYMT a crash occurred in the Fourmile community Thursday evening.

They say the car was flipped on its top with entrapment on Highway 2015 and two people were inside the car. One was pronounced dead at the scene by the Bell County Coroner.

The other was “seriously injured” according to dispatchers and is being transported to the Pineville Landing Zone via ambulance to be flown out to an unknown hospital.

Dispatch says the road is closed at this time and it is unknown when it will reopen.

Bell County EMS, Sheriff’s Department, and Volunteer Fire Department all responded to the scene.

