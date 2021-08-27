Crystal Rogers: FBI agents discover ‘item of interest’ in Bardstown dig

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - The FBI’s Louisville office announced Friday that it has discovered an “item of interest” on its fourth day of digging in a Nelson County subdivision.

Agents returned to the Woodlawn Springs neighborhood in Bardstown as they continue to search for clues in the case of missing mother Crystal Rogers.

The FBI didn’t elaborate on the specifics of the discovery, but said the item “is being further evaluated.”

On Thursday, agents tore up a concrete driveway and dug at least a four-foot-deep hole underneath, neighbors and family told WAVE 3 News. The FBI homed in on one property being built by Rogers’ boyfriend -- Brooks Houck, the only suspect named in the case -- at the time of her disappearance in 2015.

Rogers’ mother, Sherry Ballard, said the FBI plans to rip up the entire concrete driveway in front of that property.

The FBI did not allow media to see the investigation site, but WAVE 3 News crews saw a truck filled with what looked like concrete and dirt drive out of the investigation site dozens of times Thursday.

Neighbors in the Woodlawn Springs subdivision said more agents were present, and they expanded their dig site closer toward the street.

Alex Tichenor, who lives in the Woodlawn Springs subdivision, told WAVE 3 News he wasn’t surprised when he saw the FBI show up to his neighborhood this week.

”Some of the neighbors and (Crystal Rogers’) father had come out here before, and they had some (cadaver dog) hits, but nothing was ever done about it, so it’s nice,” Tichenor said. “Whether it’s a dead end or whether it’s anything, at least somebody is following up on any leads they have.”

Another neighbor, Larry Spalding, said he couldn’t see any FBI activity from his house, but he did hear some loud noises as the investigation continued. He, like many in Bardstown, said he hopes investigators find answers for Rogers’ family’s sake.

“Something like that’s devastating, obviously,” Spaulding said. “You don’t have any closure in her particular case, and the fact that they’re still investigating this is incredibly encouraging. I sincerely, like most people, would hope that they find something.”

The FBI provided a minor update late Thursday afternoon:

“Our latest search related to the disappearance of Crystal Rogers continues on the third day. FBI Louisville investigators are focused on finding any evidence that will shed light on what happened to Crystal. We do not have a timeline in regards to when the search will conclude, we will continue our efforts for as long as it takes. We appreciate the community’s support, particularly the residents of the Woodlawn Springs subdivision. FBI Louisville also wants to thank the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office for all of their assistance.”

Rogers’ family confirmed to WAVE 3 News the FBI will return to the Woodlawn Springs subdivision Friday.

