Advertisement

Christmas comes bright, early at Dollywood : Here’s how you can get into the spirit

The park will be closed on Tuesdays and Thursdays through the end of September to allow the crew to finish the lighting work.
By Gwendolyn Ducre
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 8:37 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - To bring visitors the best Christmas show, a crew of nearly 100 have started hanging decorations in August.

Every year, the park hosts its Smoky Mountain Christmas Festival, but it takes months to prepare - starting with the lights. Crews work hours to strategically install five millions lights across buildings, fences and entryways for guest to enjoy.

Families not only visit the park, they work there.

Carol Gates and her husband have worked on the award-winning show for more than a decade after retiring and moving to Pigeon Forge.

“He saw in the newspaper an ad for hanging Christmas lights,” said Gates. “His favorite term is, to me, ‘we’ve always done it this way.’ And I say, how about we try a new way.”

Dollywood is also casting several children’s roles in some of the park’s play productions during this year’s Smoky Mountain Christmas presented by Humana. The team is now accepting submissions for the roles.

The park will be closed on Tuesdays and Thursdays through the end of September to allow the crew to finish the lighting work.

The Christmas are expected to be fully installed after the harvest festival which starts Sept. 24th.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Andy Beshear is providing an update on COVID-19 cases.
Governor Beshear: Kentucky sets more milestones as positivity rate reaches new high
29-year-old Danielle Wade was found in the Four Oaks Apartments on Oboe Drive on Aug. 18 with...
Infant survives for days on top of dead mother’s body by gnawing on hand, grandmother says
Photo Courtesy: Buddy Forbes
‘This is extremely serious and we really need people to pay attention’: Health leaders address climbing COVID-19 cases across the region
U.S. Marshals arrested Patrick Baker May 31 after he was indicted by a federal grand jury....
Man pardoned by former governor found guilty of murder
Insects called armyworms come around Kentucky every year during late summer and fall. But there...
Invasive armyworms taking over central Kentucky yards

Latest News

Floyd County school adds new pathways to innovation - 11:00 p.m.
Floyd County school adds new pathways to innovation - 11:00 p.m.
Little Flower Clinic staff give COVID-19 vaccines to City of Hazard employees - 11:00 p.m.
Little Flower Clinic staff give COVID-19 vaccines to City of Hazard employees - 11:00 p.m.
Greenup County students mourning the loss of teacher, coach - 11:00 p.m.
Greenup County students mourning the loss of teacher, coach - 11:00 p.m.
Baptist Health Corbin facing staff shortages as COVID-19 situation worsens - 5:30 p.m.
Baptist Health Corbin facing staff shortages as COVID-19 situation worsens - 5:30 p.m.
Baptist Health Corbin staff are exhausted and overwhelmed as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.
Baptist Health Corbin facing staff shortages as COVID-19 situation worsens