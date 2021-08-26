Advertisement

Woman helps man under attack by hitting attackers with beer bottle

After witnessing a Knoxville man getting attacked, one woman stepped in to help with a beer bottle.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 9:53 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man was helped by a woman after being attacked Saturday, according to a report from the Knoxville Police Department. The incident happened at 7700 Pinner Drive near Rocky Hill Elementary, the report said.

Mark Toney, 52, told officers that Bradley Arnwine was driving up and down the street in front of his home. Toney went outside to ask Arnwine to leave when Arnwine shouted “get him.” Arnwine and two other people then got out of the car and began attacking Toney, putting him in a choke hold, the report said.

A witness told officers that she saw the attack and tried to break it up by hitting Arnwine with a beer bottle, according to the report.

Arnwine was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for treatment, the report said.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

29-year-old Danielle Wade was found in the Four Oaks Apartments on Oboe Drive on Aug. 18 with...
Infant survives for days on top of dead mother’s body by gnawing on hand, grandmother says
Photo Courtesy: Buddy Forbes
‘This is extremely serious and we really need people to pay attention’: Health leaders address climbing COVID-19 cases across the region
Governor Andy Beshear is providing an update on COVID-19 cases.
Governor Beshear: Kentucky sets more milestones as positivity rate reaches new high
U.S. Marshals arrested Patrick Baker May 31 after he was indicted by a federal grand jury....
Man pardoned by former governor found guilty of murder
Ky.’s largest health care system announces $15 minimum wage for hourly workers

Latest News

Daily rain chances return today, heat continues
Hospital system looking for retired medical professionals to return to work due to COVID-19
Remains of Southwest Virginia soldier reported MIA in Korean War identified
Both sides square off in closing arguments at W.Va. opioid trial
Both sides square off in closing arguments at W.Va. opioid trial