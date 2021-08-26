Watch: Gov. Beshear holds weekly Team Kentucky news conference
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Gov. Andy Beshear is holding his weekly Team Kentucky news conference.
You can watch it below:
The Governor will update Kentuckians on a variety of topics, including economic development and infrastructure improvements along with the coronavirus in the commonwealth, the delta variant and vaccinations against COVID-19.
Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.