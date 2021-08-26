Advertisement

Watch: Gov. Beshear holds weekly Team Kentucky news conference

(Office of the Governor/KET)
By WYMT News Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Gov. Andy Beshear is holding his weekly Team Kentucky news conference.

You can watch it below:

The Governor will update Kentuckians on a variety of topics, including economic development and infrastructure improvements along with the coronavirus in the commonwealth, the delta variant and vaccinations against COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Andy Beshear is providing an update on COVID-19 cases.
Governor Beshear: Kentucky sets more milestones as positivity rate reaches new high
29-year-old Danielle Wade was found in the Four Oaks Apartments on Oboe Drive on Aug. 18 with...
Infant survives for days on top of dead mother’s body by gnawing on hand, grandmother says
Photo Courtesy: Buddy Forbes
‘This is extremely serious and we really need people to pay attention’: Health leaders address climbing COVID-19 cases across the region
U.S. Marshals arrested Patrick Baker May 31 after he was indicted by a federal grand jury....
Man pardoned by former governor found guilty of murder
Insects called armyworms come around Kentucky every year during late summer and fall. But there...
Invasive armyworms taking over central Kentucky yards

Latest News

Tim Parsons was the lead pastor at Center Point Church.
Lexington pastor dies after being hospitalized with COVID-19
Eight more counties set to shift to a new way of handling licenses
The need for nurses is critical right now.
Need for nurses critical during Ky. COVID surge; retired nurses being asked to come back to help
Hobart Reagan
Knoxville man sentenced to 13 years in prison for 16 DUI’s