Advertisement

University of Tennessee Medical Center calls in help from National Guard

The hospital has called in help from the National Guard following a COVID spike.
Bailey Baker works inside the COVID ICU Unit at UT Medical Center, she shares her view from...
Bailey Baker works inside the COVID ICU Unit at UT Medical Center, she shares her view from inside as cases increase.(WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee Medical Center has submitted a request to the National Guard for assistance, officials with the hospital confirmed to WVLT News Thursday morning.

The call comes as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to rise following a slump early in the summer.

UT Medical Center ICU nurse Bailey Baker recently spoke to WVLT about what it’s like to face this rise in cases, asking people to get vaccinated.

“We are almost all vaccinated, and we are in a surge, unlike anything I have seen this whole COVID pandemic, yeah that would be my final plea, protect yourself, wash your hands, wear your mask, and get your vaccine,” she said.

UT Medical Center recently began reporting daily COVID-19 numbers on an online dashboard. According to that dashboard, 85 percent of those in the hospital are not fully vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Andy Beshear is providing an update on COVID-19 cases.
Governor Beshear: Kentucky sets more milestones as positivity rate reaches new high
29-year-old Danielle Wade was found in the Four Oaks Apartments on Oboe Drive on Aug. 18 with...
Infant survives for days on top of dead mother’s body by gnawing on hand, grandmother says
Photo Courtesy: Buddy Forbes
‘This is extremely serious and we really need people to pay attention’: Health leaders address climbing COVID-19 cases across the region
U.S. Marshals arrested Patrick Baker May 31 after he was indicted by a federal grand jury....
Man pardoned by former governor found guilty of murder
Ky.’s largest health care system announces $15 minimum wage for hourly workers

Latest News

Wayne County man arrested
Sheriff: Southern Kentucky man arrested on drug charges
Middlesboro City Hall to close for 10 days due to COVID-19 surge
Transylvania University
Transylvania University to require students, staff to get vaccinated
Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky to assemble electric fuel cell modules in 2023
Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky to assemble electric fuel cell modules in 2023