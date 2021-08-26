Advertisement

UK students cautiously optimistic ahead of football season

(WKYT)
By Grason Passmore
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 10:08 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re 10 days from kickoff, and SEC schools are starting to announce their mask and vaccine requirements for fans.

LSU became the first to require fans 12 years of age and older to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative PCR test to go to football games in Tiger Stadium.

Louisiana is one of the least vaccinated states in the country, with 40% of the population fully vaccinated.

A requirement aimed at slowing the spread of COVID, LSU’s president said as the flagship school in the state, they have a responsibility to ensure the safety of students and the entire community. LSU Athletic Director Scott Woodward said 99.1% of his team are vaccinated.

UK announced Wednesday masks will be required when fans are in any indoor areas at Kroger Field, but not in any of the outdoor areas.

READ MORE: What you need to know to attend a UK football game at Kroger Field

“As long as we’re in person, certain stuff like mask mandates, won’t matter. There’s still a decent amount of students trying to get vaccinated as I see in the student center and other testing centers,” UK student Dorian Cleveland said.

Students seem to agree the mask requirements have gone well on campus so far, but following the newly announced policies, they remain cautiously optimistic ahead of the season.

“I hope we can keep it pretty consistent the whole year. I wouldn’t want to see everybody crowded in at once and then we have a spike and it ruins it for the rest of the year. So consistency is what I hope for,” UK student Joshua Hales said.

UK said they will not require proof of vaccination from fans.

As of July 20, Kentucky had not yet met the SEC commissioner’s threshold of an 80% vaccinated team. When asked about the team’s vaccination status on Media Day three weeks ago, UK Head Coach Mark Stoops said the team was in a good, strong position. He said he believed the team would reach the goal in time for the season.

UK will open up the season against Louisiana Monroe.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Ky. Supreme Court decision, according to the Governor’s Communication Director Crystal...
No more lockdowns or shutdowns: Ky. Republican lawmakers plan new COVID response
A body found Monday afternoon has been identified as 20-year-old Regginald Dawayne Johnson.
Sheriff: Victim Identified in Laurel County murder investigation
29-year-old Danielle Wade was found in the Four Oaks Apartments on Oboe Drive on Aug. 18 with...
Infant survives for days on top of dead mother’s body by gnawing on hand, grandmother says
Robert Goforth
State Rep. Robert Goforth resigns amid domestic violence charges
Photo Courtesy: Buddy Forbes
‘This is extremely serious and we really need people to pay attention’: Health leaders address climbing COVID-19 cases across the region

Latest News

Gov. Lee recommends masks in schools
Gov. Lee recommends children wear masks in schools
Officials with the Bell County Health Department urge community members to get vaccinated.
Bell County officials see alarming increase in COVID-19 cases this week
As more area school systems are experiencing COVID quarantines, many children are headed back...
COVID issues lead some young learners to virtual tutors
Jamie Kennedy, a teacher and coach at Greenup County High School, has passed away.
Greenup County High School teacher, coach dies