UK mandating weekly tests for all unvaccinated faculty, staff, students

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The University of Kentucky announced beginning September 1, COVID-19 testing for everyone (faculty, staff and students) on campus who is unvaccinated will be mandatory.

Unvaccinated students have already been testing, but the requirement is now extending to faculty and staff.

UK President Eli Capilouto made the announcement Thursday.

“I have made this decision in consultation with our elected faculty, staff and student representatives, based on their very thoughtful recommendations as we continue to navigate in response to emerging data and evidence related to the pandemic,” President Capilouto said.

The university says testing will be required on a weekly basis. If and when someone is fully vaccinated, they will no longer be required to test.

Here are the highlights of the university’s testing plan:

Employees should begin signing up for their mandatory testing appointments on August 30.

Testing will begin September 1.

Two employee-only testing sites will be opened on campus. They will provide details on those sites shortly.

Employees can be tested during work hours. Workers who are paid hourly will not have to take leave time to test.

Students will continue testing in the Blue Box Theatre at the Gatton Student Center. Employees can continue testing at this location as well.

Anyone can continue to test as well at the community site on College Way near Kentucky Proud Park.

However, there will be penalties for non-compliance. Those measures must be equitable, regardless of whether someone is a faculty, student or staff member.

Masks continue to be required indoors regardless of vaccination.

University officials say the goal is to keep everyone safe as people return this semester. UK spokesperson Jay Blanton says 75 percent of the campus is either fully or partially vaccinated. However, several thousand remain unvaccinated.

University officials have put incentives in place to encourage people to get the shots.

“We’re adding an employee incentive plan now that includes maybes some extra vacation time, maybe extra pay, athletic event tickets. Those kinds of things,” Blanton said.

University officials hope the incentives will encourage more people to get vaccinated. Capilouto said in his announcement about the testing requirement that UK’s goal is to reach an 80 percent campus vaccination rate.

