Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky to assemble electric fuel cell modules in 2023

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - Toyota will start rolling out new, electric fuel cells out of Georgetown.

Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky will assemble “integrated dual fuel cell modules.” That’ll start in 2023.

The goal is to use these fuel cells in heavy-duty trucks to cut harmful emissions.

The cells offer a 300-mile range for an 80,000-pound truckload.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.