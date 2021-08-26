Advertisement

Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky to assemble electric fuel cell modules in 2023

By WYMT News Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 7:35 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - Toyota will start rolling out new, electric fuel cells out of Georgetown.

Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky will assemble “integrated dual fuel cell modules.” That’ll start in 2023.

The goal is to use these fuel cells in heavy-duty trucks to cut harmful emissions.

The cells offer a 300-mile range for an 80,000-pound truckload.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

29-year-old Danielle Wade was found in the Four Oaks Apartments on Oboe Drive on Aug. 18 with...
Infant survives for days on top of dead mother’s body by gnawing on hand, grandmother says
Governor Andy Beshear is providing an update on COVID-19 cases.
Governor Beshear: Kentucky sets more milestones as positivity rate reaches new high
Photo Courtesy: Buddy Forbes
‘This is extremely serious and we really need people to pay attention’: Health leaders address climbing COVID-19 cases across the region
U.S. Marshals arrested Patrick Baker May 31 after he was indicted by a federal grand jury....
Man pardoned by former governor found guilty of murder
Ky.’s largest health care system announces $15 minimum wage for hourly workers

Latest News

Daily rain chances return today, heat continues
Hospital system looking for retired medical professionals to return to work due to COVID-19
Remains of Southwest Virginia soldier reported MIA in Korean War identified
Bradley Arnwine
Woman helps man under attack by hitting attackers with beer bottle