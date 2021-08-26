‘This is better than pizza’: Therapy dog visits caregivers at Paducah hospital

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A therapy dog is brightening the days of caregivers at a western Kentucky hospital.

According to Mercy Health - Lourdes Hospital, Nelson is from Four Rivers Love on a Leash located in Paducah.

He visited with care teams in inpatient rehab, multiple floors of the hospital, pharmacy, intensive care unit and the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center.

Nelson returned on Thursday, August 26, National Dog Day.

The hospital arranged the visits to boost caregiver morale.

They said one nurse yelled when Nelson walked in, “This is better than pizza!”

He will return the following week to visit more departments and clinic spaces.

The health care system said he would also return for a few night visits.

