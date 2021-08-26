‘They’re sick, they’re really sick,’ : Kentucky nurses take us inside COVID-19 ICU’s

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky’s Intensive Care Units are filling up with COVID-19 patients. Those patients are sicker and younger.

”People who have children and spouses, and so it’s a different work that we do,” said Kelly Helton, Director of Critical Care at Saint Joseph London. “You know, they’re sicker their lungs are becoming compromised because of this virus.

Thursday morning, Saint Joseph London health leaders reported 14 COVID-19 patients in the ICU with the majority being unvaccinated.

”Some of them are with us a few days before they are put on the ventilator,” Helton said. “Some of them are begging us not to let them die, some of them are wishing they had received the vaccine.”

“Some of them are still adamant that they won’t get the vaccine,” she added.

Helton has been a nurse for 25 years. She told WYMT the ICU is can become like a battlefield.

”There are days that I come in here and I’m afraid of what I’m going to face,” said Helton. “A young person that didn’t make it or having to call a parent and say I’m sorry your daughter has passed away.”

Baptist Health Corbin has 11 COVID-19 patients in the ICU, staff said none of those patients are vaccinated. 7 of them are on ventilators.

”We do see some codes and every day it’s a team effort to make sure that we get through the day,” said Chief Nursing Officer and Vice President of Baptist Health Corbin, Sherrie Mays. “The staff are very resilient.”

The last 18 months is starting to take a toll on healthcare workers.

”Seeing younger people die, that’s difficult,” said Mays.

Hospital staff celebrating the small victories, like a father with young kids who is slowly recovering.

”We just, it’s heartbreaking it’s rewarding in the same sense,” said Helton. “We have him to a point where he is on the vent, still critical, but he is better.”

”That’s a celebration, is what we look at that as, and we usually have some type of celebration for them,” said Mays.

