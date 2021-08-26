Sheriff: Southern Kentucky man arrested on drug charges

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Wayne County man was arrested early Thursday morning during a traffic stop, according to a news release from the county sheriff’s department.

Deputy Derek Dennis pulled the car over for a traffic violation.

Upon approaching the vehicle, Dennis recognized the driver as a person of interest in an ongoing drug investigation.

The deputy asked the driver, Travis Edwards, of Monticello, if he could search the car and Edwards agreed.

During the search, police found a bag containing a crystal-like substance that was later confirmed to be meth.

Edwards is charged with drug trafficking, possession of drug paraphernalia and traffic violations and taken to the Wayne County Detention Center.

He was also served on a criminal summons for possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and a traffic violation.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.