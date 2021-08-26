Scattered showers and storms visit for the end of the week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a hot start to the week and a hot and soggy middle of the week, the end of the week looks to feature more of the same: afternoon heat leading to scattered showers and storms.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Yet another afternoon of hot temperatures occasionally broken up by scattered showers and thunderstorms. We will continue to see scattered showers and storms roam around the mountains during the evening hours, with the potential for heavy rain and brief gusty winds. If you do get under one, though, it will drop your temperature through the 80s. Showers and storms should diminish through the evening hours, leaving us with partly cloudy skies and patchy fog. Mild and muggy once again with lows in the lower 70s.

More hot, humid, and at times soggy weather for Friday as showers and storms look to bubble up once again. They may not be as numerous as today, but some will likely be around, with the potential for some heavy rain. Highs look to top out in the upper 80s to low 90s once again. We’ll likely fall through the 80s for Friday night football, but you’ll still want to grab the rain gear just in case. Mild, muggy, and foggy overnight with lows in the lower 70s.

Through the Weekend and Beyond

Both weekend days will be similar to our Friday, with a mix of sun and clouds to start followed by a chance for some scattered downpours and storms in the afternoon. Highs outside of storms remain hot and muggy in the upper 80s, with heat indices in the low to middle 90s.

Our pattern will look to start changing by early next week as a frontal boundary works into the region. Disturbances will ride along it, creating slightly higher chances for rain, especially in the afternoons. Highs will start to improve somewhat, however, thanks to cloud cover working back in. We’ll see highs go from the upper 80s on Monday, into the lower 80s for the middle and later portions of the week.

