Republican Party of Virginia sues to get McAuliffe off ballot

State Republicans are filing a lawsuit in an effort to get Democrat Terry McAuliffe off the...
State Republicans are filing a lawsuit in an effort to get Democrat Terry McAuliffe off the ballot in November.(WDBJ7)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - State Republicans are filing a lawsuit in an effort to get Democrat Terry McAuliffe off the ballot in November.

The Republican Party of Virginia filed legal action against the state Board of Elections and the Virginia Department of Elections.

They argue McAuliffe should be disqualified in the race for governor because he filed for candidacy without his required signature on the document - per Virginia code.

“Free and fair elections are the cornerstone of our democracy, and Terry McAuliffe’s clear violation of the law severely jeopardizes the integrity of our elections in Virginia,” said Republican Party of Virginia Chairman Rich Anderson.

McAuliffe’s campaign denies the allegation and says they submitted the required paperwork.

“Our campaign submitted the required paperwork. This is nothing more than a desperate Trumpian move by the Virginia GOP to deprive voters of a choice in this election because Terry is consistently leading in the polls,” McAuliffe’s spokesperson said.

A spokesperson for Republican governor candidate Glenn Youngkin released the following statement:

“These are very serious questions, and the McAuliffe campaign seems to be claiming that Terry McAuliffe doesn’t have to follow the law like everyone else who runs for office in Virginia. We will be closely monitoring the situation to ensure all legal requirements are followed.”

