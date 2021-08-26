Advertisement

Remains of Southwest Virginia soldier reported MIA in Korean War identified

By WJHL News Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 12:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WJHL) — The remains of a Lee County, Virginia service member who went missing during the Korean War have been identified.

CBS affiliate WJHL reports the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced Wednesday that Army Cpl. Roy H. Thomas of St. Charles was accounted for on December 22nd.

Thomas was a member of Company M, 3rd Battalion, 31st Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division. He was reported missing in action in December 1950 after his unit was attacked by enemy forces while trying to withdraw near the Chosin Reservoir in North Korea.

After the summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un in June 2018, North Korea turned over 55 boxes that were purported to contain the remains of American service members killed during the Korean War. The remains were taken to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam for identification.

According to the DPAA, scientists used anthropological analysis, circumstantial evidence, mitochondrial DNA and Y chromosome analysis to identify Thomas’ remains.

Thomas’ name is recorded on the Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate that he has been accounted for.

The DPAA says Thomas will be buried in the Woodway community of Lee County. The date of the burial has not yet been determined.

Most Read

29-year-old Danielle Wade was found in the Four Oaks Apartments on Oboe Drive on Aug. 18 with...
Infant survives for days on top of dead mother’s body by gnawing on hand, grandmother says
Photo Courtesy: Buddy Forbes
‘This is extremely serious and we really need people to pay attention’: Health leaders address climbing COVID-19 cases across the region
Governor Andy Beshear is providing an update on COVID-19 cases.
Governor Beshear: Kentucky sets more milestones as positivity rate reaches new high
U.S. Marshals arrested Patrick Baker May 31 after he was indicted by a federal grand jury....
Man pardoned by former governor found guilty of murder
Ky.’s largest health care system announces $15 minimum wage for hourly workers

Latest News

Daily rain chances return today, heat continues
Hospital system looking for retired medical professionals to return to work due to COVID-19
Bradley Arnwine
Woman helps man under attack by hitting attackers with beer bottle
Both sides square off in closing arguments at W.Va. opioid trial
Both sides square off in closing arguments at W.Va. opioid trial