Advertisement

Railbird music festival returns with COVID-19 precautions in place

By Grace Finerman
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Live music is making a comeback.

The annual Railbird Music Festival kicks off Saturday. However, as COVID-19 cases rise, health experts are skeptical of large gatherings.

“There’s a pretty decent risk, especially for those who are unvaccinated,” said emergency physician Dr. Ryan Stanton.

Dr. Stanton says luckily, an outdoor venue like the one Railbird uses helps. He recommends masking up and social distancing when possible.

“People just need to weigh the risks and benefits and make a decision for themselves, but you know absolutely if you have any symptoms whatsoever or are higher risk you need to absolutely stay home,” Dr. Stanton said.

In 2019, more than 30,000 people attended the festival. This year, organizers estimate 35,000 people a day.

There will be precautions. A negative test result or proof of vaccination is required. You’ll need photocopies or the actual copy. Anything digital won’t be accepted.

Still, Dr. Stanton warns tests can be deceiving.

“If it’s a positive test, it’s positive,” Dr. Stanton said. “If it’s a negative test and you have symptoms, just consider it that you likely do have COVID and take the appropriate steps for that.”

As preparation at Keeneland continues, organizers ensure they’re committed to safety and up to date on recommendations.

This is just the second time the festival will be held in Keeneland. It was canceled last year because of the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Andy Beshear is providing an update on COVID-19 cases.
Governor Beshear: Kentucky sets more milestones as positivity rate reaches new high
29-year-old Danielle Wade was found in the Four Oaks Apartments on Oboe Drive on Aug. 18 with...
Infant survives for days on top of dead mother’s body by gnawing on hand, grandmother says
Photo Courtesy: Buddy Forbes
‘This is extremely serious and we really need people to pay attention’: Health leaders address climbing COVID-19 cases across the region
U.S. Marshals arrested Patrick Baker May 31 after he was indicted by a federal grand jury....
Man pardoned by former governor found guilty of murder
Insects called armyworms come around Kentucky every year during late summer and fall. But there...
Invasive armyworms taking over central Kentucky yards

Latest News

Crews are looking for a man in the water at Beech Fork State Park.
Crews working to find swimmer at Beech Fork State Park
FCSI has added new learning tools including a simulation ambulance, simulation 911 dispatch,...
Floyd County school adds new pathways to innovation
Hindman fire chief awarded 2021 Kentucky Volunteer Fire Chief of the Year
Hindman Fire Chief awarded 2021 Kentucky Volunteer Fire Chief of the Year
Power Up the Pantry
Power Up the Pantry targets food insecurity across Eastern Kentucky (Pikeville)- 6 p.m.
Manchester Music Festival kicks off Thursday - 5:30 p.m.
Manchester Music Festival kicks off Thursday - 5:30 p.m.