Police arrest 17-year-old in connection with killing of teen in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police say an arrest has been made in a deadly shooting in Lexington.

The shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. Sunday off Pemberton Lane and Stoll Poole Court.

Police tell WKYT they received a call of shots fired. When they arrived on scene, they found a 17-year-old victim, identified by the coroner as Berkley Parks, with a gunshot wound.

Parks later died at the hospital.

Police say a 17-year-old suspect has since been arrested on charges of murder, possession of a handgun by a minor and receiving stolen property - firearm. The suspect is being held in the Fayette Regional Juvenile Detention Center.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.