Advertisement

Police arrest 17-year-old in connection with killing of teen in Lexington

According to officials, the victim was found in serious condition.
According to officials, the victim was found in serious condition.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police say an arrest has been made in a deadly shooting in Lexington.

The shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. Sunday off Pemberton Lane and Stoll Poole Court.

Police tell WKYT they received a call of shots fired. When they arrived on scene, they found a 17-year-old victim, identified by the coroner as Berkley Parks, with a gunshot wound.

Parks later died at the hospital.

Police say a 17-year-old suspect has since been arrested on charges of murder, possession of a handgun by a minor and receiving stolen property - firearm. The suspect is being held in the Fayette Regional Juvenile Detention Center.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Andy Beshear is providing an update on COVID-19 cases.
Governor Beshear: Kentucky sets more milestones as positivity rate reaches new high
29-year-old Danielle Wade was found in the Four Oaks Apartments on Oboe Drive on Aug. 18 with...
Infant survives for days on top of dead mother’s body by gnawing on hand, grandmother says
Photo Courtesy: Buddy Forbes
‘This is extremely serious and we really need people to pay attention’: Health leaders address climbing COVID-19 cases across the region
U.S. Marshals arrested Patrick Baker May 31 after he was indicted by a federal grand jury....
Man pardoned by former governor found guilty of murder
Insects called armyworms come around Kentucky every year during late summer and fall. But there...
Invasive armyworms taking over central Kentucky yards

Latest News

Little Flower Clinic staff give COVID-19 vaccines to City of Hazard employees
Little Flower Clinic staff give COVID-19 vaccines to City of Hazard employees
Tim Parsons was the lead pastor at Center Point Church.
Lexington pastor dies after being hospitalized with COVID-19
Watch: Gov. Beshear holds weekly Team Kentucky news conference
Eight more counties set to shift to a new way of handling licenses
The need for nurses is critical right now.
Need for nurses critical during Ky. COVID surge; retired nurses being asked to come back to help