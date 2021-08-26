Advertisement

Need for nurses critical during Ky. COVID surge; retired nurses being asked to come back to help

The need for nurses is critical right now.
The need for nurses is critical right now.(10/11)
By Chelsea Jones
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The need for nurses is critical right now.

COVID-19 units across the state are overrun and, now, the Kentucky Hospital Association is asking retired nurses to come back to help with the nursing shortage.

Even before the pandemic, hospitals faced a staffing shortage and, with COVID-19 picking back up, the problem has gotten worse.

To alleviate the problem, the KHA is calling on all licensed nurses, including those retired or no longer in the industry, to assist hospitals in fighting the pandemic.

Deb Campbell with KHA says nurses make up the largest shortage among healthcare professionals. She says many nurses have retired and some are just tired of the pandemic.

“This is has gone a long time. When we had the respid and things were a little bit better, people starting to get back, and then it hit again,” Campbell said. “It’s been very disheartening for people and added to Their sense of burnout.”

However, with COVID-19 cases rising, nurses are need more than ever. KHA has reached out to the Kentucky Board of Nursing to help retired nurses renew their licenses. It has also asked lawmakers to expand the job scope of other health professionals like medical assistants.

If you’re a licensed nurse and would like to help out, you can find an application on Kentucky Hospital Association’s website.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Andy Beshear is providing an update on COVID-19 cases.
Governor Beshear: Kentucky sets more milestones as positivity rate reaches new high
29-year-old Danielle Wade was found in the Four Oaks Apartments on Oboe Drive on Aug. 18 with...
Infant survives for days on top of dead mother’s body by gnawing on hand, grandmother says
Photo Courtesy: Buddy Forbes
‘This is extremely serious and we really need people to pay attention’: Health leaders address climbing COVID-19 cases across the region
U.S. Marshals arrested Patrick Baker May 31 after he was indicted by a federal grand jury....
Man pardoned by former governor found guilty of murder
Insects called armyworms come around Kentucky every year during late summer and fall. But there...
Invasive armyworms taking over central Kentucky yards

Latest News

Tim Parsons was the lead pastor at Center Point Church.
Lexington pastor dies after being hospitalized with COVID-19
Watch: Gov. Beshear holds weekly Team Kentucky news conference
Eight more counties set to shift to a new way of handling licenses
Hobart Reagan
Knoxville man sentenced to 13 years in prison for 16 DUI’s