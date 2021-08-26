Middlesboro City Hall to close for 10 days due to COVID-19 surge

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - Middlesboro Mayor Rick Nelson said on Facebook officials are closing City Hall.

The building will be closed from August 30th to September 10th.

Officials said they are concerned with the increase of COVID-19 cases and are closing to protect employees and community members.

If you have a meeting with Codes, you can still do that by calling 606-548-5670, extension 109/110 or 111.

You can also pay bills by using the yellow drobox outside of City Hall.

If you have questions you can call 606-670-8307.

