Manchester Music Festival kicks off Thursday

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Live music is once again returning to Clay County.

“We started this in 2018 and as far as what I consider Eastern Kentucky, this was the first full music festival in Eastern Kentucky. There was a lot of people that had street festivals with a lot of headliners but this is the first one with three days of music all day long,” said President of the Manchester Music Festival Tim Parks.

Although canceled last year due to COVID-19, the annual Manchester Music Festival kicked off Thursday. While the pandemic is not behind us yet, Parks said it can still be done.

“I think people need a little release. We’ve been shelled up in our homes. The CDC is not seeing a big spike in a lot of outdoor venues and there’s a lot of space here and if you want to separate, you can separate and you’re welcome to wear your mask,” he said.

This year’s festival took intense preparation.

“Well it’s first booking the bands, then it’s getting vendors. Then it’s getting your permits for you street. Porta potties, stage, sound, lights... a million things really,” he said.

On the event schedule is an assortment of headliners, from all across the region.

“We have Sundy Best here, the Steel Woods, Lucero, the White Buffalo and the list goes on and on. We have groups flying in from Los Angeles. We have people from Memphis and from Nashville and we have a lot of regional and local acts too,” he said.

Parks said hosting festivals like this is important now more than ever and for tourism in the area.

“It’s important to get out of that house, get some fresh air and just enjoy yourself because we went a whole year and didn’t get to enjoy ourselves,” he said.

Schedule:

Thursday, August 26th

5:00 p.m. - Parade

6:00 p.m. - Opening Ceremony

Friday, August 27th

1:30 p.m. - Billiam Stivers

2:00 p.m. - Jen Tackett

3:00 p.m. - Andrew Moore

4:00 p.m. - Nolan Taylor

5:00 p.m. - Grayson Jenkins

6:00 p.m. - Rye Davis

7:30 p.m. - Sundy Best

9:30 p.m. - The Steel Woods

Saturday, August 28th

2:00 p.m. - Brandon Fulson

3:00 p.m. - Deep South Reunion

4:00 p.m. - Bourbon Branch

5:00 p.m. - County Wide

6:00 p.m. - Josh MorningStar

7:30 p.m. - Lucero

9:30 p.m. - The White Buffalo

