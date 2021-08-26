Advertisement

Manchester Music Festival kicks off Thursday

2021 Manchester Music Festival
2021 Manchester Music Festival(WYMT)
By Vivica Grayson
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Live music is once again returning to Clay County.

“We started this in 2018 and as far as what I consider Eastern Kentucky, this was the first full music festival in Eastern Kentucky. There was a lot of people that had street festivals with a lot of headliners but this is the first one with three days of music all day long,” said President of the Manchester Music Festival Tim Parks.

Although canceled last year due to COVID-19, the annual Manchester Music Festival kicked off Thursday. While the pandemic is not behind us yet, Parks said it can still be done.

“I think people need a little release. We’ve been shelled up in our homes. The CDC is not seeing a big spike in a lot of outdoor venues and there’s a lot of space here and if you want to separate, you can separate and you’re welcome to wear your mask,” he said.

This year’s festival took intense preparation.

“Well it’s first booking the bands, then it’s getting vendors. Then it’s getting your permits for you street. Porta potties, stage, sound, lights... a million things really,” he said.

On the event schedule is an assortment of headliners, from all across the region.

“We have Sundy Best here, the Steel Woods, Lucero, the White Buffalo and the list goes on and on. We have groups flying in from Los Angeles. We have people from Memphis and from Nashville and we have a lot of regional and local acts too,” he said.

Parks said hosting festivals like this is important now more than ever and for tourism in the area.

“It’s important to get out of that house, get some fresh air and just enjoy yourself because we went a whole year and didn’t get to enjoy ourselves,” he said.

Schedule:

Thursday, August 26th

5:00 p.m. - Parade

6:00 p.m. - Opening Ceremony

Friday, August 27th

1:30 p.m. - Billiam Stivers

2:00 p.m. - Jen Tackett

3:00 p.m. - Andrew Moore

4:00 p.m. - Nolan Taylor

5:00 p.m. - Grayson Jenkins

6:00 p.m. - Rye Davis

7:30 p.m. - Sundy Best

9:30 p.m. - The Steel Woods

Saturday, August 28th

2:00 p.m. - Brandon Fulson

3:00 p.m. - Deep South Reunion

4:00 p.m. - Bourbon Branch

5:00 p.m. - County Wide

6:00 p.m. - Josh MorningStar

7:30 p.m. - Lucero

9:30 p.m. - The White Buffalo

For more information about the event, click here.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Andy Beshear is providing an update on COVID-19 cases.
Governor Beshear: Kentucky sets more milestones as positivity rate reaches new high
29-year-old Danielle Wade was found in the Four Oaks Apartments on Oboe Drive on Aug. 18 with...
Infant survives for days on top of dead mother’s body by gnawing on hand, grandmother says
Photo Courtesy: Buddy Forbes
‘This is extremely serious and we really need people to pay attention’: Health leaders address climbing COVID-19 cases across the region
U.S. Marshals arrested Patrick Baker May 31 after he was indicted by a federal grand jury....
Man pardoned by former governor found guilty of murder
Insects called armyworms come around Kentucky every year during late summer and fall. But there...
Invasive armyworms taking over central Kentucky yards

Latest News

Crews respond to Bell County Fire
Crews on the scene of large fire at Bell Co. Recycling Center
‘They’re sick, they’re really sick,’ : Kentucky nurses take us inside COVID-19 ICU’s
Thanks to a combined bid, the 2021 Blue Ribbon Kentucky State Fair Country Ham was auctioned...
Kentucky State Fair ham brings record bid of $4.8 million
Little Flower Clinic staff give COVID-19 vaccines to City of Hazard employees
Little Flower Clinic staff give COVID-19 vaccines to City of Hazard employees