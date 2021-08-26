Advertisement

Little Flower Clinic staff give COVID-19 vaccines to City of Hazard employees

Little Flower Clinic staff give COVID-19 vaccines to City of Hazard employees
Little Flower Clinic staff give COVID-19 vaccines to City of Hazard employees(WYMT)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Little Flower Clinic used its mobile unit to give City of Hazard employees their chance to get a COVID-19 vaccine this morning.

This comes after an executive order signed by Hazard Mayor Happy Mobelini on Tuesday that mandated vaccines and masks for city workers.

Little Flower Clinic staff say at least 7 employees stopped by to roll up their sleeves for a shot of hope Thursday morning.

”I think it’s really important to get it,” said Caitlin Bush with Little Flower Clinic. “Because you know, you’re not just protecting yourself, you’re protecting other people around you.”

The mayor’s executive order will last 30 days.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Andy Beshear is providing an update on COVID-19 cases.
Governor Beshear: Kentucky sets more milestones as positivity rate reaches new high
29-year-old Danielle Wade was found in the Four Oaks Apartments on Oboe Drive on Aug. 18 with...
Infant survives for days on top of dead mother’s body by gnawing on hand, grandmother says
Photo Courtesy: Buddy Forbes
‘This is extremely serious and we really need people to pay attention’: Health leaders address climbing COVID-19 cases across the region
U.S. Marshals arrested Patrick Baker May 31 after he was indicted by a federal grand jury....
Man pardoned by former governor found guilty of murder
Insects called armyworms come around Kentucky every year during late summer and fall. But there...
Invasive armyworms taking over central Kentucky yards

Latest News

Tim Parsons was the lead pastor at Center Point Church.
Lexington pastor dies after being hospitalized with COVID-19
Watch: Gov. Beshear holds weekly Team Kentucky news conference
Eight more counties set to shift to a new way of handling licenses
The need for nurses is critical right now.
Need for nurses critical during Ky. COVID surge; retired nurses being asked to come back to help