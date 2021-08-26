Little Flower Clinic staff give COVID-19 vaccines to City of Hazard employees

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Little Flower Clinic used its mobile unit to give City of Hazard employees their chance to get a COVID-19 vaccine this morning.

This comes after an executive order signed by Hazard Mayor Happy Mobelini on Tuesday that mandated vaccines and masks for city workers.

Little Flower Clinic staff say at least 7 employees stopped by to roll up their sleeves for a shot of hope Thursday morning.

”I think it’s really important to get it,” said Caitlin Bush with Little Flower Clinic. “Because you know, you’re not just protecting yourself, you’re protecting other people around you.”

The mayor’s executive order will last 30 days.

