Lexington pastor dies after being hospitalized with COVID-19

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington pastor, hospitalized with COVID-19, has died.

Tim Parsons was the lead pastor at Center Point Church.

He tested positive a little more than two weeks ago.

Church members say Parsons died Thursday morning.

In a statement, the church says Parsons leaves behind an impactful legacy in the lives of thousands of people:

In light of everything going on in the life of our church, we will not be doing phone calls or interviews at this time. Here is a brief statement from our church:

We are saddened by the loss of our beloved Lead Pastor, Tim Parsons. He was loved by many and he leaves an impactful legacy in the lives of thousands of people.

We are grateful that he is now in the presence of the Savior he loved so deeply and proclaimed so passionately. Thank you for your prayers and for respecting the privacy of the family in this difficult time.

Graham Withers

Associate Pastor

