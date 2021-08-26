Advertisement

Knoxville man sentenced to 13 years in prison for 16 DUI’s

A Knoxville man has been sentenced to 13 years in prison following 16 DUI convictions.
Hobart Reagan
Hobart Reagan(DA)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man has been sentenced to 13 years in prison following 16 driving under the influence convictions. Hobart Reagan, 58, was sentenced after being stopped in October 2018 for his latest DUI charge.

Knoxville police responded to the intersection of Middlebrook Pike and Liberty Street on October 4, 2018 to find Reagan behind the wheel of his car asleep, according to a release from the District Attorney General Charme Allen’s office.

Officers said Reagan was slurring his words, and after searching him they found methamphetamine, marijuana, oxycodone and clonazolam on his person. After a blood test, officials found traces of meth and cocaine in his system.

DA Allen spoke on the sentencing.

“DUI enforcement saves lives,” Allen said. “Impaired driving is incredibly dangerous, and the sentence imposed in this case made the community safer.”

Reagan’s first DUI conviction was in 1983, according to the release.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Andy Beshear is providing an update on COVID-19 cases.
Governor Beshear: Kentucky sets more milestones as positivity rate reaches new high
29-year-old Danielle Wade was found in the Four Oaks Apartments on Oboe Drive on Aug. 18 with...
Infant survives for days on top of dead mother’s body by gnawing on hand, grandmother says
Photo Courtesy: Buddy Forbes
‘This is extremely serious and we really need people to pay attention’: Health leaders address climbing COVID-19 cases across the region
U.S. Marshals arrested Patrick Baker May 31 after he was indicted by a federal grand jury....
Man pardoned by former governor found guilty of murder
Insects called armyworms come around Kentucky every year during late summer and fall. But there...
Invasive armyworms taking over central Kentucky yards

Latest News

Tim Parsons was the lead pastor at Center Point Church.
Lexington pastor dies after being hospitalized with COVID-19
Watch: Gov. Beshear holds weekly Team Kentucky news conference
Eight more counties set to shift to a new way of handling licenses
The need for nurses is critical right now.
Need for nurses critical during Ky. COVID surge; retired nurses being asked to come back to help