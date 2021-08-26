Advertisement

Kentucky State Fair ham brings record bid

Thanks to a combined bid, the 2021 Blue Ribbon Kentucky State Fair Country Ham was auctioned for a record $4.8 million.(Source: Sean Baute, WAVE 3 News)
By Charles Gazaway and Sean Baute
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two bidders decided to combine their bids to set a new record for the purchase of the Kentucky State Fair’s Blue Ribbon Country Ham.

The bidding took place during the annual Kentucky Farm Bureau Country Ham Breakfast and Auction at the Kentucky Exposition Center.

After the individual bidding reached the $2.4 million mark, Joe and Kelly Craft along with Central Bank, made a joint bid of $2.4 million each for a total of $4.8 million.

This year’s winning bid surpasses the $1 million bid by Central Bank during the 2019 breakfast. It’s also $2 million higher than the previous record-setting $2.8 million joint bid by Dr. Mark Lynn and Cyndi Lynn along with Central Bank in 2018.

The event was not held in 2020 due to pandemic.

The money raised will go to charity.

