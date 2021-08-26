Advertisement

Kentucky artist’s mural attracts foot traffic downtown

Casey McKinney, a Kentucky artist, paints a mural in downtown Prestonsburg.
By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WSAZ) - Artist Casey McKinney has an eye for detail, and with each stroke, he brings his vision to life by painting on a large scale.

A mural he’s working on extends over a building at the intersection of Court Street and Arnold Avenue, showcasing the rich history of the region.

“This is more geared towards Prestonsburg and the story here,” McKinney said.

McKinney was selected as the designing artist for the 2020 Kentucky Derby and has more than a decade of mural experience.

Samantha Johnson, Prestonsburg Tourism Director, hopes the mural will attract more foot traffic downtown.

“With this mural, we want people to get out and park their cars. Stroll through the downtown area throughout the entire day and be open to exploring. We love this mural because it invites you to explore,” Johnson said.

McKinney said this is something he’s seeing happen.

“I don’t think I’ve ever had this many people stop and talk to me about the painting,” he said. “They’re so excited to see something new happening. I think people are going to get a kick out of it. "

McKinney will be offering an apprenticeship program throughout the creation of this piece working with a Floyd County high school student.

The mural is expected to be finished by the Labor Day weekend.

