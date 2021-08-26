Hospital system looking for retired medical professionals to return to work due to COVID-19

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn (WJHL) – One hospital system in our region is looking for retired personnel to return to work due to the workload increase and shortages caused by the resurgence of COVID-19.

CBS affiliate WJHL reports officials with Ballad Health are looking for retired RNs, LPNs and respiratory therapists to help with non-bedside duties such as discharge planning and care support.

A spokesperson for Ballad says so far they have brought 10 former workers back into the workforce.

The move comes after Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee signed an executive order that allowed for retired and former hospital workers to be recertified quickly in response to COVID-19.