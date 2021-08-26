Hindman Fire Chief awarded 2021 Kentucky Volunteer Fire Chief of the Year

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - The 2021 Kentucky Volunteer Fire Chief of the Year award was given Tuesday to the Hindman Volunteer Fire Department’s fire chief.

“To be able to bring an award like this back to our area, back to Knott County, Hindman Fire Department, and just our local fire service, to me is huge,” Fire Chief James Preston Hays said. “It’s an honor to represent everybody and hopefully give a little bit more credibility to the volunteer fire service.”

Given the title by the Kentucky Association of Fire Chiefs at their annual leadership conference held in Bowling Green, Hays said he was shocked when he heard the news.

“I’ve been chief for seven years and to receive an honor like this and to see the hard work pay off the way that it has is pretty remarkable,” Hays said. “It’s a humbling experience.”

In a written statement, Hays wanted to thank everyone involved who made the opportunity possible.

“Thank you to all the hard working men and women of Hindman Volunteer Fire Department who do all the training, respond to the calls, and help with the fundraising,” Hays said. “Thank you to all the former fire chiefs and former members who paved the way for all our current firefighters to have the things we do today. Special thanks to Former Fire Chief Denver Pigman for encouraging me to get involved in the local fire service.

Hays said he took on the role of volunteer firefighter 15 years ago.

“You know, to come out and do the best that we can with what we’ve got, just come out and help people,” Hays said. “Just try to make a difference in the community where I live and that’s really the reason I joined.”

Seeing tremendous support from his team, including Lieutenant Jerry Martin Roberts.

“Preston Hays is, in my opinion, one of the greats,” Roberts said. “We’ve had many chiefs and many members come and go but I’ve never seen a young man care so much for his community and ask for nothing in return.”

Roberts said he hopes the department uses this recognition to draw in more volunteers.

“Volunteers are few and far between,” Roberts said. “So, getting feet in the door, getting bodies to help us fight fire, and hopefully save someone’s life someday.”

Hays said he is thankful for just being nominated.

“I’m sure that there was a lot of great chiefs throughout the state that were nominated,” Hays said. “It’s really an honor that we were able to bring that back to Hindman Fire Department here in Eastern Kentucky. It’s a real privilege.”

Hays says one of the reasons his department won the award was because they plan to become a rescue unit in the near future.

