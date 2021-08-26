Advertisement

Gov. Beshear: Kentucky company to bring 200 new jobs to the state

(Governor Andy Beshear)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - In a news release on Thursday, Governor Andy Beshear announced that a company’s expansion could bring 200 full-time jobs to the Commonwealth.

Chapin International Inc., a compressed air sprayer manufacturer, plans to expand its Rockcastle County facility and add a new location in Boyle County.

The company also will increase investment in its Mount Vernon operation to $13.9 million and add create 100 new jobs at the facility, bringing the staffing there up to 200 full-time positions.

The project total will be approximately $16.7 million.

“Time is money for businesses growing in Kentucky, and Chapin International is setting a record pace for growth in the commonwealth,” Gov. Beshear said in a news release.

The new location in Boyle County will be 496,000 square feet and will create 100 new jobs. The facility will be on the South Danville Bypass.

“Chapin is excited to continue our growth in Kentucky. In just one year we have met our five-year employment goal of 100 people in Rockcastle County,” said Jim Campbell, CEO of Chapin Intentional. “The addition of another 500,000 square feet in Danville, Kentucky, will allow us to continue our growth at a quicker pace.

Officials say Chapin’s expanded presence in Kentucky will allow the company to better capitalize on the state’s strategic location to get products to consumers quickly.

