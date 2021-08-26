Floyd County school adds new pathways to innovation

MARTIN, Ky. (WYMT) - The Floyd County School of Innovation (FCSI) seeks to provide opportunities for high school students to explore possibilities through multiple pathways to create an invigorated workforce and college-ready students.

“The goal is to have students being able to leave us and enter the workforce directly after high school or directly after college,” said Floyd County Superintendent Anna Shepherd.

Recently, FCSI added some new pathways for students to choose from in the medical field, law enforcement, or agriculture.

“Our pathways are geared towards the needs of our county, of our whole region, so we’re just really excited,” said Shepherd. “All of the EMT, the dispatch, all of those are needs for us here in Floyd County- for us as a region.”

FCSI also partnered with AppHarvest to bring in a container farm in November. The school also recently added an emergency dispatch simulation as part of the law enforcement pathway as well as a simulation ambulance as part of their EMS training pathway.

“This is just like a real ambulance. They can get inside of here, get hands-on experience in our school building,” said FCSI Principal Christina Crase. “They can also go on-site with our local ambulance service and get some on-site hours.”

Students, as well as FCSI’s teachers, are excited for the opportunity to use these new learning and teaching tools in the upcoming school year, which starts on August 30 in Floyd County.

“We have some with teaching backgrounds, some with industry certification, some with workforce experience,” said Crase. “Our teachers come every single day with a passion for what they do. They want kids to love their pathway, they want kids to love their classes.”

Principal Crase also said the school has openings and there is still time to apply for The Floyd County School of Innovation. Floyd County high school students apply by contacting their current high school.

