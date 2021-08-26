Advertisement

Eight more counties set to shift to a new way of handling licenses

(WBKO)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentuckians in eight counties may notice some big changes the next time they need to renew or obtain a drivers license.

Instead of the traditional county clerk’s office licensing system, people will now go to Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Driver Licensing Regional Offices.

KYTC announced in a news release on Thursday that Boone, Boyd, Clinton, Daviess, Estill, Henry, Johnson and Monroe counties will make the switch in September.

So far, 19 regional offices have opened across the Commonwealth and more are planned to open soon.

“It’s a new era of driver licensing in Kentucky,” Gov. Andy Beshear said “We are using technology to offer more service options than ever before, such as online appointment scheduling and, for the first time, online license renewal.

Henry County’s Circuit Clerk will stop licensing procedures on September 20. The other seven counties’ circuit clerks will stop licensing on September 27.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Andy Beshear is providing an update on COVID-19 cases.
Governor Beshear: Kentucky sets more milestones as positivity rate reaches new high
29-year-old Danielle Wade was found in the Four Oaks Apartments on Oboe Drive on Aug. 18 with...
Infant survives for days on top of dead mother’s body by gnawing on hand, grandmother says
Photo Courtesy: Buddy Forbes
‘This is extremely serious and we really need people to pay attention’: Health leaders address climbing COVID-19 cases across the region
U.S. Marshals arrested Patrick Baker May 31 after he was indicted by a federal grand jury....
Man pardoned by former governor found guilty of murder
Insects called armyworms come around Kentucky every year during late summer and fall. But there...
Invasive armyworms taking over central Kentucky yards

Latest News

Tim Parsons was the lead pastor at Center Point Church.
Lexington pastor dies after being hospitalized with COVID-19
Watch: Gov. Beshear holds weekly Team Kentucky news conference
The need for nurses is critical right now.
Need for nurses critical during Ky. COVID surge; retired nurses being asked to come back to help
Gov. Beshear: Kentucky company to bring 200 new jobs to the state