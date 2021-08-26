Eight more counties set to shift to a new way of handling licenses

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentuckians in eight counties may notice some big changes the next time they need to renew or obtain a drivers license.

Instead of the traditional county clerk’s office licensing system, people will now go to Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Driver Licensing Regional Offices.

KYTC announced in a news release on Thursday that Boone, Boyd, Clinton, Daviess, Estill, Henry, Johnson and Monroe counties will make the switch in September.

So far, 19 regional offices have opened across the Commonwealth and more are planned to open soon.

“It’s a new era of driver licensing in Kentucky,” Gov. Andy Beshear said “We are using technology to offer more service options than ever before, such as online appointment scheduling and, for the first time, online license renewal.

Henry County’s Circuit Clerk will stop licensing procedures on September 20. The other seven counties’ circuit clerks will stop licensing on September 27.

