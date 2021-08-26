Dollywood seeking auditions for Christmas children’s roles

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dollywood plans to cast several children’s roles in this year’s Smoky Mountain Christmas Festival. The Dollywood entertainment group is currently accepting submissions for these roles.

The roles that are planned to be casted include young boys and girls aged 8-12 years old. Dollywood notes that the child does not have to be this age but must be able to convincingly portray a child of this age.

The children who are picked for these roles will play in one of three productions: “Christmas in the Smokies,” “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas” or “O’ Holy Night.”

Dollywood asks parents to submit a video of their child singing a favorite song along with video of them reading “Bear in There” by Shel Silverstein. Parents should also include a headshot, resume that includes child’s height and links to live performances.

All materials should be sent to auditions@dollywood.com. The submission deadline is Sunday, Sept. 5.

“We are looking for those special children who are able to connect with our audiences,” Dollywood Entertainment Director Paige Bales said. “The talent of our entertainers is the secret to our success, and we are looking for that same ability from the children in these roles.”

Speaking and singing parts are available and dialogue memorization is required. Rehearsals will begin in late October with performances taking place during the festival, Nov. 6 through Jan. 2.

Each role will be double casted to allow for additional flexibility for the children.

“We understand that the kids in these roles need time for school work and time to just enjoy being a kid during the holidays, so that is why we double-cast these roles,” Bales continued.

Dollywood added that a number of young performers started their career at Dollywood including singer Carly Pearce and Janelle Arthur.

To find out more about submissions, you can visit the Dollywood website.

