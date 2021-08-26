Daily rain chances return today, heat continues

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - While we got close to some record temperatures yesterday, none were tied or broken. We will add some rain chances in with our heat the next few days.

Today and Tonight

Happy Friday Eve! Look for some more fog around this morning as we make another run toward 90 degrees today. We ended up seeing a few scattered showers and storms last night and that trend will continue today, especially the deeper into the day we get. Otherwise, look for a mix of sun and clouds.

Tonight, expect a few rain chances early and partly cloudy skies overnight. Lows will drop back down to around 70.

Extended Forecast

The heat will continue into football Friday night and through the weekend. The daily heat of the day scattered shower and storm chances will do the same under a mix of sun and clouds. Highs stay close to 90 through Sunday with lows dropping into the low 70s.

Next week on the models looks ... interesting.

I’m not ready to say too much yet, because we are still pretty far out, but I can say that rain chances will increase and temperatures will drop back into the low to mid-80s and potentially into the 70s by the end of the week. Stay tuned for updates!

