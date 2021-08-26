Advertisement

Daily rain chances return today, heat continues

(WOWT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 1:48 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - While we got close to some record temperatures yesterday, none were tied or broken. We will add some rain chances in with our heat the next few days.

Today and Tonight

Happy Friday Eve! Look for some more fog around this morning as we make another run toward 90 degrees today. We ended up seeing a few scattered showers and storms last night and that trend will continue today, especially the deeper into the day we get. Otherwise, look for a mix of sun and clouds.

Tonight, expect a few rain chances early and partly cloudy skies overnight. Lows will drop back down to around 70.

Extended Forecast

The heat will continue into football Friday night and through the weekend. The daily heat of the day scattered shower and storm chances will do the same under a mix of sun and clouds. Highs stay close to 90 through Sunday with lows dropping into the low 70s.

Next week on the models looks ... interesting.

I’m not ready to say too much yet, because we are still pretty far out, but I can say that rain chances will increase and temperatures will drop back into the low to mid-80s and potentially into the 70s by the end of the week. Stay tuned for updates!

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

29-year-old Danielle Wade was found in the Four Oaks Apartments on Oboe Drive on Aug. 18 with...
Infant survives for days on top of dead mother’s body by gnawing on hand, grandmother says
Photo Courtesy: Buddy Forbes
‘This is extremely serious and we really need people to pay attention’: Health leaders address climbing COVID-19 cases across the region
Governor Andy Beshear is providing an update on COVID-19 cases.
Governor Beshear: Kentucky sets more milestones as positivity rate reaches new high
U.S. Marshals arrested Patrick Baker May 31 after he was indicted by a federal grand jury....
Man pardoned by former governor found guilty of murder
Ky.’s largest health care system announces $15 minimum wage for hourly workers

Latest News

Meteorologist Evan Hatter's 11:00 p.m. Forecast - August 25, 2021
Meteorologist Evan Hatter's 11:00 p.m. Forecast - August 25, 2021
One more dry, hot day before rain chances return
WYMT Hot Weather
Steamy trend continues, rain chances slowly increase
Meteorologist Evan Hatter's 11:00 p.m. Forecast - August 24, 2021
Meteorologist Evan Hatter's 11:00 p.m. Forecast - August 24, 2021