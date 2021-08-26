Advertisement

Crews working to find swimmer at Beech Fork State Park

Crews are looking for a man in the water at Beech Fork State Park.
Crews are looking for a man in the water at Beech Fork State Park.(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 7:46 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - First responders are looking for a man who was swimming at Beech Fork State Park and did not resurface.

According to Wayne County dispatchers, the call came in just after 6:30 p.m. in the swimming area.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Department, West Virginia State Police, and the Lavalette and Ceredo volunteer fire departments are all working to find the man.

WSAZ has a crew headed to the scene.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

