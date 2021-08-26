Advertisement

Crews on the scene of large fire at Bell Co. Recycling Center

Crews respond to Bell County Fire(WYMT)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - Crews in Bell County were called to a massive fire at the Bell County Recycling Center off Highway 119 in Middlesboro on Thursday.

Bell County Dispatch tells WYMT the call was made around 1:19 Thursday afternoon. There was no word on if anyone was inside at the time of the fire.

They add that Highway 119 is closed around the 5.5 mile marker. There is a detour available for non-commercial vehicles through Highway 197.

Crews from the Bell County Volunteer Fire Department, Pineville Fire Department, Middlesboro Fire Department, Frakes Fire Department, Bell County Sheriff’s Office, and Kentucky State Police are all at the scene.

This is a developing story, we will update this article as more information becomes available.

