Concert scheduled for this weekend postponed due to COVID concerns

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - If you had plans to go see REO Speedwagon in concert in Pikeville this weekend, you will have to wait a little longer.

Officials with the Appalachian Wireless Arena posted on their Facebook page Thursday the concert scheduled for Saturday will be postponed out of “an abundance of caution.”

We’re told the concert will now take place on Saturday, February 19th, 2022.

Officials say if fans are not able to attend the rescheduled date, they will be given a refund where they purchased the tickets starting Friday.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.