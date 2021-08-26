Advertisement

Concert scheduled for this weekend postponed due to COVID concerns

The REO Speedwagon concert scheduled for Saturday at the Appalachian Wireless Arena has been...
The REO Speedwagon concert scheduled for Saturday at the Appalachian Wireless Arena has been postponed due to COVID concerns.(WYMT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - If you had plans to go see REO Speedwagon in concert in Pikeville this weekend, you will have to wait a little longer.

Officials with the Appalachian Wireless Arena posted on their Facebook page Thursday the concert scheduled for Saturday will be postponed out of “an abundance of caution.”

We’re told the concert will now take place on Saturday, February 19th, 2022.

Officials say if fans are not able to attend the rescheduled date, they will be given a refund where they purchased the tickets starting Friday.

